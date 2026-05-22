Trick Williams WWE SmackDown Reaction Surprised Company Officials

Trick Williams seems to have made a strong impression on WWE management since his call-up to the main roster, with reports stating that they were pleasantly surprised by how quickly he has connected with fans.

WWE has called up a few stars to the main roster in recent months, and one performer who has stood out with his rapid rise in popularity is Williams. "WrestleVotes on Fightful Select" reported that management has been pleased with Williams' progress, particularly his recent appearance on the May 15 episode of "WWE SmackDown," which took place in his home state of South Carolina. The outlet claimed that while WWE expected him to receive a strong reaction because the show was held in his home state, the response to his entrance and segment exceeded expectations.

WWE management is also reportedly happy with Williams' partner-in-crime, rapper Lil' Yachty, who has served Williams well as his hype man/manager. The report stated that WWE has been pleased with the rapper's commitment to his role in the promotion. Williams recently praised Lil Yachty's dedication to WWE, stating that the musician is willing to put in the work and is eager to eventually step into the ring for a match. The US Champion revealed that he and Lil Yachty spend several hours brainstorming what they are going to do each time they head to the ring.

In his return to his home state for "SmackDown," Williams was interrupted by The Miz and Kit Wilson, which led to an impromptu match between the champion and Miz, which was eventually won by Williams.