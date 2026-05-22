Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly Set To Appear On Reality Series Survivor

The 50th season of "Survivor" just ended this past Wednesday where four-time player Aubry Bracco was crowned the winner and the recipient of the two million dollar prize. However, long-time host of "Survivor" Jeff Probst revealed during the finale on Wednesday that season 51 has already been shot, and it seems like professional wrestling will be represented on the islands of Fiji this upcoming fall.

Earlier this week, "Inside Survivor" published the rumored cast of "Survivor 51," and Atlanta's own Brady Booker is listed as a contestant on the show. For the past four years, the 26-year-old has competed in promotions such as All Elite Wrestling, Ring Of Honor and 1 Fall Wrestling as a freelancer. However, he first started his career with WWE in 2022 and wrestled for the company for nine months before getting released while recovering from an injury. Booker had the opportunity to wrestle on programs such as "WWE NXT" and "WWE Level Up" under the name Bodhi Hayward, but was reportedly let go for his lack of progress and behavioural issues. Today, Booker is the current 1FW Heavyweight Champion and has held the title for 301 days.

Booker is not the first professional wrestler to have competed on a season of "Survivor," with AEW star Johnny TV, also known as John Morrison, having competed on the 37th edition of the show. In addition, the late Ashley Massaro was featured on "Survivor: China" in 2007 while she was still wrestling for WWE.