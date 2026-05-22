Asuka Offers Explanation For WWE Farewell, Says Future Appearances Will Be 'Rare'

Following her emotional loss to IYO SKY at Backlash and subsequent farewell on "WWE Raw," Asuka's future in WWE was said to be "up in the air" by commentator Michael Cole. Through a new video update, Asuka herself has since added some clarity to that air.

Taking to YouTube, the former WWE Women's Champion revealed that her time in the company is not finished, though at the same time, fans should not expect to see her on a regular basis anymore.

"I'm sure you're all wondering what's next for me, and how I'll be involved with TV and the tours moving forward. But don't forget, I am still officially with WWE. So there's a chance I might just pop up in front of you when you least expect it!" Asuka said. "Let's be honest, no one will ever make the kind of historic impact I made from day one. I don't think anyone will ever climb to the top non-stop, grabbing every title and accolade along the way the way I did. And because I'm a true pioneer, there will never be another Asuka! So from here on out, if you ever catch a glimpse of me, you better cherish it. Because it's going to be rare."

According to Asuka, her absence from WWE programming can be attributed to a "personal matter" that she informed the company about ahead of time. This aligns with reports that suggested "The Empress of Tomorrow" had requested time off the road for reasons not related to recent talent cuts.

Asuka initially inked a contract with WWE in 2015. Her latest re-signing took place in 2024 under what was described as a long–term deal.