Asuka Reportedly Signs New Deal With WWE

The professional wrestling free agency market has never had more eyes on it than 2024, where seemingly more major names have moved from promotion to promotion than ever before. This includes Kazuchika Okada leaving New Japan for AEW, Ricochet joining AEW from WWE, Ethan Page leaving AEW for WWE, and Kamille leaving NWA for AEW, with former WWE star Bobby Lashley and AEW stars the Lucha Brothers possibly jumping ship in the future as well.

Advertisement

One name that won't be making a jump, however, is Asuka. PWInsider Elite reports that the five-time WWE Women's Champion has come to terms with WWE on what was described as a "long-term contract." The specific terms regarding the new deal weren't disclosed, though the deal will guarantee Asuka more than a decade in WWE, having first signed with the promotion back in August 2015.

It's been a successful run for Asuka, which, in addition to her five Women's Championship reigns, has seen her win the Women's Royal Rumble and Women's Money in the Bank matches in 2018 and 2020 respectively, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships four times. Asuka had most recently held said championships with Kabuki Warriors partner and Damage CTRL stablemate Kairi Sane, winning the Women's Tag Titles in January before dropping them to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair in May.

Advertisement

The only downside to Asuka's extension is that it comes at a time while she's currently inactive, having been on the shelf with a knee injury she first suffered back in March, though she biefly continued to work through it. The injury forced Asuka to pull out of the Queen of the Ring tournament and led to her having surgery in June. No timetable has been set for when she'll return.