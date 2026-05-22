Charlotte Flair Says She Learned About White House Fan Event Along With The Public

On Sunday, June 14, UFC Freedom 250 will take place from the South Lawn of The White House in Washington, D.C., and several WWE stars are expected to appear at the Fan Fest for the event, including Charlotte Flair, The Usos, Chelsea Green, The Miz, Trick Williams, Tiffany Stratton and Bron Breakker. However, not all of WWE's talent knew that the signing would be taking place at The White House, as Flair recently explained during an interview with "TMZSports" that she had to alter her outfit plans for the event.

"I saw online and then I was like, well, I guess I won't be wearing my queen outfit that I had ... No, I had like my spray painted, bedazzled outfit that I was going to wear to the signing because it was just a signing and then it said White House signing. I'm like, 'So, are we going to the White House?"' she explained. "No, but I really did not know what we were doing until I saw it on Twitter ... I guess my thoughts changed a little of what I had planned for the weekend."

The two-day fan fest begins on Saturday, June 13 and will conclude the follow Sunday, with attendees getting access to a special watch party for UFC Freedom 250. In addition to the WWE stars appearing for a meet-and-greet, 24 UFC fighters are also expected to be part of the fan fest. Although WWE usually hasn't been involved with any mixed martial arts projects since being part of the merger with UFC under TKO Group Holdings, both companies seem to have a good relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump, as WWE CCO Triple H and UFC CEO Dana White make occasional visits to The White House.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TMZSports" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.