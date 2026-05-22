WWE's Danhausen Joins Adventure Media

WWE star Danhausen has been on a roll since debuting in the company at Elimination Chamber in March, and now, he's signed with a new management company. According to Deadline, Danhausen has signed with Adventure Media.

Deadline reported that Adventure Media will focus on growing Danhausen's intellectual property in film, publishing, digital, and more. In addition to touting Danhausen's success in WWE, Deadline noted that his curses have even impacted the sports world outside of the ring.

The star has been making appearances on ESPN, WWE's media partner in the United States, pretty consistently since WrestleMania 42. During an appearance on "NBA Today," he cursed the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs went on to lose to the New York Knicks in the first game of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals later that night.

While the company is best known for representing filmmakers and showrunners, it has started expanding into sports media, including representing professional wrestlers. Some of those stars include Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, and even Danhausen's current arch-nemesis on "WWE SmackDown," The Miz.

Miz took to X (formerly Twitter) after the official announcement to voice his displeasure over Danhausen's signing with Adventure Media, as well as his curse against the Cavs.

"This is my I hate @DanhausenAD face," Miz wrote, alongside a scowling selfie. "As if signing with my manager today wasn't enough, now the @cavs. I WILL NOT MENTOR YOU!!! #CursesAreNotReal"

Danhausen most recently defeated The Miz and Kit Wilson, alongside veteran luchador Mascarita Sagrada, portraying a "Minihausen," at Backlash. After the match, Danhausen was seen back in his "laboratory" backstage at "SmackDown," where he appears to be trying to re-animate a "body," possibly leading to a return of a WWE star of years past.