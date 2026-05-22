Adam Copeland Offers Update On AEW Contract Status & How He Plans To Retire

Adam Copeland, the former Edge in WWE, joined AEW in October 2023 as a massive surprise to fans at the end of WrestleDream. Since then, he's been on and off AEW programming sporadically, including when he broke his leg after jumping off the structure during a barbed wire steel cage match against Malakai Black at Double or Nothing 2023.

Ahead of his tag team "I Quit" match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships alongside best friend Christian Cage at Double or Nothing, Copeland spoke about his future in AEW with ClutchPoints. He mentioned the time off for his broken leg, as well as his time away filming projects like "Percy Jackson," which will add time to his contract.

"I'm not even sure when it's up," Copeland said of his deal. When he signed in 2023, his contract was reported to be for multiple years.

The "Rated R Superstar" also spoke about his plans for retirement, something he had to experience prematurely due to neck issues in 2011. Copeland told the outlet he'll do whatever AEW President Tony Khan wants when it comes to the official end of his career, whether it be an entire year-long tour, like the recently retired John Cena, or a single final match.

"This time, it'll be my choice, and that makes it a different experience entirely," he said, before explaining he didn't want a "big, tearful sendoff" like the last time he was forced to retire.

Copeland and Cage will face off against FTR's Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood on Sunday. It would be the pair's first run together with the AEW tag championships. They held the WWF World Tag Team titles seven times together as Edge and Christian.