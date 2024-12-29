AEW Veteran Adam Copeland Discusses Stunt That Led To Injury & Wolverine-Like Recovery

Once Adam Copeland had gotten his point across, Dax Harwood chimed in with his thoughts on people who have criticized the "Rated R Superstar" for performing such a dangerous move. He explained that he usually bites his tongue on certain topics these days, but considering Copeland is one of the greatest performers of all time, Harwood believes he can choose to do whatever he wants.

"Just because he is who he is, or at the age that he is, why can't he go to the top of a cage and dive off? Why can't he? If he wants to do it, and he's Adam Copeland, he's had the career he's had, why? So we have some of his peers and we have some of the people that like to criticize what we do and they ask him, they question him. This is Adam Copeland, or excuse me, this is Adam f**king Copeland, if he wants to jump off the cage, let him jump off a cage. If he breaks his leg, oh well, we move on and we come back, and that's what we've done is we've come back."

Fans will get to see first-hand how well Copeland's leg has healed this Wednesday when AEW produces the "Mother of all Simulcasts" when "Dynamite" debuts on MAX with the Fight For The Fallen special, which just so happens to be taking place in Rated FTR's hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. They will take on The Death Riders in a trios match.

