AEW Veteran Adam Copeland Discusses Stunt That Led To Injury & Wolverine-Like Recovery
AEW Worlds End 2024 went off the airwaves with a bang as former AEW TNT Champion Adam Copeland made his surprise return after a seven-month spell on the sidelines with a broken tibia. Copeland hurt himself jumping off the top of the Barbed Wire Steel Cage at Double or Nothing back in May, and during the Worlds End post-show media scrum, he was asked how his recovery went, and also what possessed him to perform such a dangerous stunt this deep into his career.
"If you've watched my career, it's not out of my character to do insane things," Copeland said. "It's kind of what I do every once in a while, like I'll get a hair up my a** and decide 'yeah I'm going to dive through a flaming table, sure.' That's just me; it's kind of hardwired into me, I also think it's part of why I've gotten to where I've gotten. That being said, I also realize that I'm closer to the tail end of my career than the beginning, so I have kids now, so there's a different mindset that goes into it. But in terms of recovery, I'm still lucky in that I recover like Wolverine, and part of that is I just go after it. The day I can go after it is the day I do it, and I've actually been cleared for a while."
Copeland explained that despite being cleared, the damage to his home of Asheville, North Carolina, during Hurricane Helene is what has kept him from coming back, as he felt like it was more important to stay home and help his family and community. However, he is back in AEW, and he and FTR have their sights set on Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.
Dax Harwood Also Defended Adam Copeland's Cage Dive
Once Adam Copeland had gotten his point across, Dax Harwood chimed in with his thoughts on people who have criticized the "Rated R Superstar" for performing such a dangerous move. He explained that he usually bites his tongue on certain topics these days, but considering Copeland is one of the greatest performers of all time, Harwood believes he can choose to do whatever he wants.
"Just because he is who he is, or at the age that he is, why can't he go to the top of a cage and dive off? Why can't he? If he wants to do it, and he's Adam Copeland, he's had the career he's had, why? So we have some of his peers and we have some of the people that like to criticize what we do and they ask him, they question him. This is Adam Copeland, or excuse me, this is Adam f**king Copeland, if he wants to jump off the cage, let him jump off a cage. If he breaks his leg, oh well, we move on and we come back, and that's what we've done is we've come back."
Fans will get to see first-hand how well Copeland's leg has healed this Wednesday when AEW produces the "Mother of all Simulcasts" when "Dynamite" debuts on MAX with the Fight For The Fallen special, which just so happens to be taking place in Rated FTR's hometown of Asheville, North Carolina. They will take on The Death Riders in a trios match.
