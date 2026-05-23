Adam Copeland Looks Back On Leaving WWE For AEW: It Was A 'No-Brainer'

Hall of Famer Adam Copeland stunned the wrestling industry when he left WWE in 2023, and then left it stunned further by signing with AEW. While looking back during an interview with "ClutchPoints," Copeland said the decision came easily to him.

"My three best friends in the industry work there, and they all say they're having an absolute blast. Sign me up," Copeland said. "It was a no-brainer."

On top of this, the veteran claims he was intrigued by the AEW roster, and specifically felt that he'd achieved all he could in WWE, while in AEW, he'd have the chance to step in the ring with the likes of Kenny Omega and MJF.

"I'd kind of worked everyone there was to work in WWE that I wanted to. Obviously, there are still some [I didn't work with], but I looked at AEW and the most glaring one I'd never wrestled [was] Samoa Joe. That's crazy," he pointed out. "Literally everyone on the roster besides [Chris] Jericho, Christian, Dustin [Rhodes], and Billy Gunn."

Copeland's AEW career is currently in jeopardy, as he and Christian Cage are set to face AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR in an I Quit Match, but even that is more exciting to the former World Heavyweight Champion than scary.

"If you had said 10 years ago, 'We're gonna get Christian and Copeland together as a team and they're gonna face FTR in AEW in an 'I Quit' match with careers on the line for the tag team titles,' you'd go, 'Well, that sounds awesome, but that's clearly not gonna happen 'cause two of those dudes are retired,'" Copeland explained. "Yet, here we are. It's all gravy."