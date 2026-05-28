Lyra Valkyria Discusses Positive Aspect Of WWE Unreal

"WWE Unreal" has been a divisive topic among both wrestlers and fans since the show debuted in 2025, with some finding it entertaining and a new way for the audience to connect with talent, while others believe it exposes too much of the business. Often times, the latter is true when cameras and microphones are present during the most sensitive moments for talent backstage.

One of the most emotional moments of season two of "Unreal" was when Valkyria broke down in tears backstage after her SummerSlam match with Becky Lynch, as she felt she underperformed and didn't rise to the occasion. That said, during interview with "WittyWhitter," she admitted that how the show emphasizes vulnerability is one of the most positive elements of the series.

"I knew when I spoke to the camera after the SummerSlam match that it would be a few months before it came out and I had no idea how it would be received or what way it would be framed on the show or anything like that. In that term, it is very real how they've done that," she explained. "That was a very vulnerable moment for me. It could have gone either way, but I was very surprised with how much people seem to connect with that interview ... however I felt about the match, I guess the 'Unreal' interview was a positive thing because it did show people just the struggles and the passion, and that's just not just me, that's everyone every week."

On the other hand, Valkyria also argued that sometimes any negative moments for the roster can be overly spotlighted, which she views as one of the downsides to the program, but understands that part of making entertaining TV.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WittyWhitter" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.