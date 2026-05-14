The Miz Explains Why He Loves WWE Unreal

Ever since "WWE Unreal" debuted on Netflix in 2025, the reality show has largely drawn criticism from those involved in the industry, with performers like CM Punk and Seth Rollins admitting that they aren't exactly fans of "Unreal." However, that doesn't apply to everyone involved, as Mike "The Miz" Mizanin explained on "NotSam Wrestling" that he enjoys the reality series.

"A lot of people don't like 'Unreal' – a lot of the old-timers don't. I love it," Miz said. "It allows people to appreciate exactly how hard we work to make sure it looks seamless and easy, but you guys don't understand what is actually going on behind the scenes."

The Miz went on to state that even "Unreal" can only do so much to inform the audience about what it's like to work in WWE. Although the show isn't able to reveal everything, The Miz is under the impression that "Unreal" has given fans a "new appreciation" for what professional wrestlers do.

"Not just the job of a WWE Superstar, but our production as a whole," Miz continued. That includes Paul "Triple H" Levesque. "Triple H has to think five steps ahead of everyone, and no one gives him the credit for that. No one understands how hard that seat is."

Going on to describe the difficulties of Levesque's position as booker and WWE Chief Content Officer, The Miz pointed out that creative decisions always have wide-reaching ramifications that aren't always apparent on the surface. He admitted that he sometimes looks at WWE's booking from a short-sighted perspective before being filled in and understanding the larger picture.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "NotSam Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.