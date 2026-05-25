WWE's Pat McAfee Announces Birth Of His Son

The McAfee family has added another golden bundle of joy to their family. Pat and his wife, Samantha, welcomed their son, Midas Robert McAfee, on May 22. In a post on X [formerly known as Twitter] Monday morning, the former WWE commentator and in-ring competitor described the difficult journey his wife went through throughout her pregnancy, while announcing a positive health update on their son.

"Please help @MrsMcAfeeShow, Mackenzie, and I welcome Midas Robert McAfee to our family," Pat first announced in his post. "Due to Samantha having a high risk pregnancy and severe preeclampsia, the decision was made to have an emergency C-Section on Friday night. Baby boy officially entered the world on May 22nd at 10:42PM as a 6lb 6oz screaming young legend... 10 Toes, 10 Fingers, full head of hair."

Please help @MrsMcAfeeShow, Mackenzie, and I welcome Midas Robert McAfee to our family.. Due to Samantha having a high risk pregnancy and severe preeclampsia, the decision was made to have an emergency C-Section on Friday night. Baby boy officially entered the world on May 22nd... pic.twitter.com/tcBizHDyid — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 25, 2026

Later in the post, Pat describes what inspired him and his wife to settle on their son's first name of Midas. Like all parents, the McAfee's want their son to be effortlessly successful in everything that he touches/does.

"The name 'Midas' has been the name I'd hoped to name my baby boy, if I was to ever have kids, since my Freshman year of high school when Mrs Nonnenberg (RIP Legend) taught me about Greek Mythology," Pat stated. "Like most, when you come from not a lot, the thought of everything you touch becoming gold was certainly an immediate draw for me but in this world that we live in, gold can only come from working your ass off, getting lucky, and having great folks around you. The name is perfect for the boy that Sam and I would like to raise. He will be an asset to society, he will treat folks right, and he will work his ass off to help his community achieve their own form of 'gold.'"

Earlier this year, Pat was hopeful that his touch of helping Randy Orton conquer Cody Rhodes and become the 15-time world champion with the Undisputed WWE Championship would turn golden. Unfortunately, it fell flat (no fault of his own), costing him an unpopular standing amongst the WWE Universe, despite TKO's (WWE's parent company) assurance that his involvement would draw more viewers and ticket sales towards WrestleMania 42. Sticking to his promise, Pat announced his departure from pro wrestling officially this past April, ending his seven-year tenure with the WWE.