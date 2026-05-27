NJPW Announces Change In Ownership

New Japan Pro Wrestling officially has a new owner.

For 14 years, the Japanese entertainment company, Bushiroad Inc., has been the owner of NJPW, but on Wednesday, the company officially announced in a press release that it has transferred all of its shares in NJPW to the television network TV Asahi, and the media conglomerate CyberAgent. In addition to NJPW now functioning as a consolidated subsidiary of TV Asahi with joint ownership of CyberAgent, Bushiroad expects to record an "extraordinary" gain on the sale of the shares in its financial results for the end of the fiscal year in June 2026.

According to Bushiroad, the main reason for the transfer is due to the value of video content assets and diversified monetization through distribution platforms in professional wrestling, as the company believes that TV Asahi and CyberAgent are better options to elevate NJPW's video and digital strategy. Along with remaining a strong broadcasting and video business platform, TV Asahi has been NJPW's long-standing broadcast partner since 1973, while CyberAgent has a long history of expertise in digital media operations and owns other Japanese wrestling companies like DDT Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Moreover, Bushiroad feels that they have fulfilled their role in growing the corporate value of NJPW.

Before the transfer, Bushiroad held 10,500,400 shares in NJPW, all of which were sold for 3,597 million yen. At this time, 3,550,200 shares are expected to be transferred to TV Asahi, while 6,950,200 shares will go to CyberAgent. As for the price, TV Asahi will pay approximately 1,216 million yen, and CyberAgent will pay approximately 2,380 million yen to take ownership.

Although NJPW will be completely excluded from Bushiroad's consolidation, the company foresee's a financial gain of JPY 1,616 million, the equivalent to 10.1 million USD. The official date of execution of the share transfer is expected to take place on Tuesday, June 30.