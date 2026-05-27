AEW EVPs Pull Back Curtain On Kenny Omega's First Cigar

Kenny Omega was on the winning side of the chaotic Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing 2026, joining The Hurt Syndicate, The Young Bucks, Chris Jericho and Jack Perry in defeating The Don Callis Family, The Demand, and The Dogs. One moment from the match that has made the rounds on social media since the show took place is the introduction video, which included Omega smoking a cigar, only to cough up all of the smoke in the process.

The making of this video was highlighted during a recent episode of "Being The Elite" where Omega, who has never smoked anything in his entire life due to being straight edge, stated that not only did he think the cigar tasted like tree sap, but that he even needed help from Jericho to get it lit in the first place.

Omega jokingly stated that the cigar was meant to clean up his image by making him look more cool, and that he needs a hole to be filled in The Elite with someone who loves cigars, a nod to Cody Rhodes who was commonly seen with a cigar during his time with the group. The rest of the vlog showcased backstage and behind the scenes footage of the making of the Stadium Stampede match, such as the Jurassic Express bus almost running over Mark Davis, the food fight in catering, and a crowd view of the key in-ring moments of the match.

Now that the dust has settled on Double or Nothing, the main feud going into the Stadium Stampede match, Jericho vs. Ricochet, will look to be settled on the May 27 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as the two men will once again meet in singles action. The difference being that unlike the Stadium Stampede where dozens of bodies were flying all over the place, everyone will be banned from ringside this Wednesday.