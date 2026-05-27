John Cena Visited WWE Star's Training School For Five-Hour Coaching Session

In 2014, WWE star Seth Rollins and his former tag team partner on the independent wrestling scene Marek Brave founded Black and Brave Wrestling Academy in Davenport, Iowa. Over the past 12 years, Black and Brave Wrestling Academy has become one of the most prestigious wrestling facilities in the country and has been dedicated to training the next generation of stars, and on Tuesday, the school received a visit from 17-time World Champion John Cena.

"We were honored to welcome the incomparable @johncena to the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy today! John spent 5 hours teaching, coaching, and answering questions and then spent an additional hour giving 1-on-1 time to many of our graduates. We cannot thank him enough for his incredible generosity."

During his farewell tour and following his retirement in December, Cena has continued to pass on his knowledge to younger talent, having made one-day appearances at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and WWE star Bayley's training camp. Earlier this month at Backlash, the 49-year-old also announced a new event titled "The John Cena Classic," where main roster and "WWE NXT" stars will compete against each other in a tournament.

Many professional wrestlers who Rollins and Brave trained eventually signed with the Connecticut-based promotion, including Nathan Frazer and former WWE star Scarlett Bordeaux. The name Black and Brave Wrestling Academy originated from the independent wrestling characters of Rollins and Brave, with "The Visionary" have wrestled under the name Tyler Black before signing with WWE in 2010.