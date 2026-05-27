Tiffany Stratton Hopes To Be Showcased At Upcoming WWE PLE In Her Hometown

Tiffany Stratton is a little over a month into her run as the WWE Women's United States Champion, so far successfully defending the title on two occasions since first defeating Giulia to win the belt. During a recent appearance on Brandi Rhodes' "Shot of Brandi" podcast, Stratton laid out some other career goals outside of capturing titles.

"SummerSlam is in Minnesota. ... [Minneapolis] is my hometown," Stratton pointed out. "I hope to be showcased in some sort of way. I would love to be on the SummerSlam card, hopefully."

Pivoting to her personal life, Stratton expressed how she feels that she's grown a lot over the last year, and that she's developed a new outlook on life. "I just feel like life happens for a reason. Everything just happens for a reason and I feel like I wouldn't change anything. I just feel like I've really found myself in the past year."

Stratton further added that she's excited to dive into pro wrestling with her new mindset, wherein she now focuses only on the things she can control like her wrestling matches, promos, and staying in shape. "Everything else? Like, it happens for a reason!" she exclaimed. The Women's US Champion has also been keeping an eye on developments in the WWE locker room, not too long ago expressing how excited she is to be on the same roster as Paige and that she'd love to wrestle her. With Stratton holding an ongoing open challenge for her title, it could happen soon.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "A Shot of Brandi" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.