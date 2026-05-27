Backstage Report On Bushiroad Selling NJPW

It's been a week of change in pro wrestling so far, with former WWE stars Nikki Cross and Big Damo purchasing Progress Wrestling and DEFY Wrestling on Tuesday, followed by Bushiroad selling New Japan Pro Wrestling to TV Asahi and Cyberagent on Wednesday. And the latter has many wondering if it could be the beginning of a working relationship between NJPW and WWE, in part due to Cyberagents ownership of Pro Wrestling NOAH, a current associate of WWE.

At least for the moment, however, that doesn't seem to be a scenario in the cards. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline reports that, after speaking with a source described as "a major New Japan player in its heyday," the sale of NJPW had nothing to do with WWE, AEW, or any other promotion. Rather, it's believed that the decision was ultimately "driven by their [Bushiroad's] own portfolio priorities."

As for why Bushiroad sold to TV Asahi and Cyberagent, the source believes it may have been motivated by selling NJPW to a "natural domestic partner," and that a sale like this followed "very normal Japanese corporate logic." It was noted that TV Asahi is a long-time partner of NJPW's and that Cyberagent and TV Asahi are respectively the majority and minority owners of Abema, one of the biggest Japanese streaming platforms. As such, a sale to both would allow NJPW to remain associated with Asahi, and open up other broadcasting opportunities on Abema.

Though Bushiroad has decided to sell NJPW, it does not mean that the company is out of the wrestling business. As of now, Bushiroad remains the owner of joshi promotion World Wonder Ring Stardom, which the company purchased in 2019 before making a subsidiary promotion for NJPW in the early summer of 2024.