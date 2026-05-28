Jake Doyle Returns, Takes Out Orange Cassidy On AEW Dynamite

The May 27 episode of "AEW Dynamite" not only acted as the fallout show from AEW Double or Nothing 2026, but it was also the show where Jake Doyle of The Don Callis Family made his long awaited return to the company from injury.

During the "Superstation Showcase" four-way that pitted Orange Cassidy, Lio Rush, Brian Cage, and Rush against each other, Cassidy and Cage ended up on the outside where Cage was flanked his Don Callis Family members Rocky Romero and Lance Archer. Just as Cassidy looked to attack Archer, Doyle ran out for a surprise attack from behind, which led to Cassidy being carried to the back by the family.

Doyle's attack marks the first time he has appeared on AEW television since the January 28 episode of "Dynamite," where he and Mark Davis unsuccessfully challenged FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. It was during that match where Doyle suffered a torn biceps, an injury that would have resulted in the former TNA star missing seven to eight months of action had he undergone surgery. However, it was reported that he would only miss four months of action if he opted against surgery, and given that it has been four months since he suffered the injury, it's clear that Doyle did not opt to have surgery.

Before his injury, Doyle had formed a tag team with the aforementioned Mark Davis. Since Doyle has been gone, Davis has gone on to achieve some singles success of his own, currently reigning as the AEW National Champion after defeating "Jungle" Jack Perry at the Fairway To Hell edition of "AEW Collision" at the beginning of May, as well as being entered in the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Whether that tag team is reformed immediately still remains to be seen.