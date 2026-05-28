WWE Star GUNTHER Bailed Out Ludwig Kaiser Following Arrest

On May 20, Marcel Barthel, also known as El Grande Americano and Lugwig Kaiser, was arrested on one count of battery that occurred on April 23. The incident took place at Barthel's apartment complex in Orlando, Florida, where the police report states that he and his girlfriend, AAA interviewer Andrea Bazarte, were allegedly "acting in an 'uncontrollably intimate' manner" while being inside an elevator with another person. When the unnamed individual exited the elevator, he told the couple to "please have some manners," which led Barthel to allegedly strike the complainant with multiple punches before threatening more violence. The incident was recorded on CCTV.

On the same day of his arrest, Barthel was released from jail, and it's been revealed that his former Imperium stablemate GUNTHER is who bailed him out. "The Ring General" reportedly paid two $500 cheques for Barthel's $1000 bond on May 20. Additionally, court records for the case revealed that a pre-trial conference is slated for July 16 at the Circuit and County Court of the Ninth Judicial Circuit for Orange County, Florida. The prosecution and defence will meet at the pre-trial conference, with August 10 to August 28 being the time period listed for a potential trail if it's needed. Everybody who is involved in the case has been notified, including GUNTHER.

So far, there's only one other account of Barthel's actions, which claims that the individual in the elevator told the couple to show some respect before threatening to call ICE on Bazarte, though this version of the events that transpired on April 23 is believed to be planted by WWE.

Following his arrest, Barthel pleaded not guilty to the battery charge and was granted the ability to travel out-of-state and internationally after making a request. In two days, Barthel is scheduled to wrestle as El Grande Americano in a Mask vs. Mask Match against the Original El Grande Americano in the main event of AAA Noche de los Grandes.