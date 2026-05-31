Jeff Jarrett Says WWE Star Joe Hendry Has 'A Window That's Closing In'

During the summer of 2024, Joe Hendry became a sensation on the internet and in TNA. Due to the relationship between TNA and WWE, he frequently appeared on "NXT" in 2025. After four years in TNA, he officially joined WWE last November. In February, he won the NXT Championship in a ladder match. Although he first appeared on "SmackDown" last December, he debuted on "Raw" last month. He has sung his song about firing Logan Paul several times and linked up with the Street Profits against The Vision.

On the latest episode of "My World", Jeff Jarrett weighed in on Hendry. "I think he's got a window that's closing in." He doesn't know how Hendry is being perceived right now in creative. Jarrett explains that there's different audiences between promotions, even between "NXT" and WWE. "It's a different audience and I'm not sure that the Joe Hendry character has caught traction and will they give it enough time to really catch traction?"

Paul was injured at SNME and suffered a torn triceps and is expected to miss several months. On this week's episode of "Raw" when Hendry sang about him, he was attacked with a chair by Paul's tag team partner, Austin Theory.

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