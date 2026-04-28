Joe Hendry Debuts On WWE Raw With Concert, Encounters The Vision & The Street Profits

Joe Hendry completed his brand trifecta when he made his official debut on "WWE Raw" with a signature concert.

He started off by singing about why he chose the red brand before moving into the chorus about firing Logan Paul. The fans and Michael Cole joined in on the song while Corey Graves criticized him for singing along. An irate Paul came to the ring with Austin Theory. He screamed into the mic all the way down the ramp about how he's unfireable. When Theory said they were winners, Hendry replied, "Joe says no!" and called them "prime time losers." Theory told Hendry that the ring and the camera belong to them and "The Vision goes through everybody." Hendry responded by taking him down with a clothesline and shoulder tackled Paul in the corner.

The Vision double-teamed Hendry until the Street Profits came in for the save. Angelo Dawkins sent Paul to the apron before he & Montez Ford took down Theory. Paul pulled Theory from the ring and Hendry jumped over the top rope into The Vision's arms to take them down. He celebrated with the Street Profits. The Street Profits went after The Vision last week and have their sights set on the tag titles.

Last December, Hendry made his "SmackDown" debut and defeated The Miz in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Hendry was NXT Champion for 60 days until he lost to Tony D'Angelo at "NXT" Stand and Deliver.