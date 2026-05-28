AEW Programming Will Soon No Longer Be Available On NJPW World In Japan

For AEW fans in Japan, New Japan Pro Wrestling's streaming service, NJPW World, has been the destination for all of All Elite Wrestling's weekly programming. However, that is all set to change over the summer as NJPW issued an official statement confirming that the service will no longer be carrying AEW programming.

The statement said that the current contract between the two parties ends on August 31, 2026, where after that date, AEW content will no longer be available on the platform. These archives include episodes of "AEW Dynamite," "AEW Collision," "AEW Rampage," and TV specials like Battle of the Belts. Furthermore, new episodes of both "Dynamite" and "Collision" will stop being added to the platform at the end of June, with the June 24 episode of "Dynamite" and the June 27 episode of "Collision" being the final new episodes uploaded to the service. However, previous editions of the Forbidden Door pay-per-views will still be available until further notice. Those in Japan who still wish to watch AEW content were urged to sign up to MyAEW, AEW's international streaming service.

This news comes in the wake of NJPW announcing that its parent company, Bushiroad, has sold its shares in NJPW to TV Asahi and CyberAgent, the parent company of other Japanese wrestling companies like Pro Wrestling NOAH, Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling, and DDT Pro Wrestling. There was some speculation on the future of AEW's relationship with NJPW under the company's new owners due to NOAH having a working relationship with WWE. However, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that the sale was to do with Bushiroad's portfolio priorities. AEW and NJPW will still be working together this month as the annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view takes place on June 28, though it's currently unclear as to whether this year's event will be the final instalment.