AEW Star Shelton Benjamin Shares His Current Thoughts On In-Ring Retirement

AEW's Shelton Benjamin has discussed if he has thought about quitting wrestling, as many of his peers from when he started out have retired.

Benjamin, who has been in the business for over 25 years, stated in an interview with "The Wrestling Classic" how he hasn't pondered retirement. He said that he still feels like he can do it at a top level and is keen to do more in the business.

"I guess the biggest reason [why I haven't thought of retiring] is I still feel like I have something to give. And when we talk about the other guys in my class like the industry, the company like really taxed them. Like they gave their lives to this business in in huge ways and you know they were in all these amazing matches for years and years on end. I've always had the same opportunities as them, but I haven't I've had the opportunity to do the same type of thing, I haven't had the same opportunities that they have. And quite frankly, I just feel like I still have a lot to give. And physically, I can still do it. So, why would I quit?" he asked.

The former WWE star said that he has asked his friends in the business to tell him if he has lost a step and if it's time to hang up his boots. He added that he doesn't have a clue how much longer he can wrestle, but is determined to give back to the business in any way he can.

Benjamin will likely continue to be a part of AEW for the foreseeable future, as he and his Hurt Syndicate partner, MVP, recently signed contract extensions with Tony Khan's promotion.