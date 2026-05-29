WWE HOFer Nikki Bella Wants Danhausen's Help For Sisters Tag Title Success

The curses put out by WWE's Danhausen have proven to be the real deal, so much so that the New York Knicks cleanly swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. With that in mind, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is now calling upon the "very nice, very evil" star to spread that same bad fortune to any and all challengers to the Women's Tag Team Championships.

"Anyone my sister and Paige goes up against," Nikki told "Sports Illustrated" when asked who she'd like to see Danhausen hex next. "Can we start with Judgment Day? The Irresistible Forces are calling them out, so that needs a major curse. And I'm over here just trying to get back in. I'm about to call him up and be like, 'Hey, let's start cursing these tag teams. They can't lose those titles.' So that is definitely where I would love to see him put some curses on. Let's start with Monday Night Raw tonight, and then if they make it to Saturday Night's Main Event, let's get some curses over there."

Brie Bella and Paige captured the Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 42 after the latter marked her WWE return and pinned Alexa Bliss. In the weeks following, the two have successfully fended off the Judgment Day (Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez) as well as The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend). Their latest title defense specifically pitted them against The Irresistible Forces, the preceding champions, at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 23. Nikki, on the other hand, remains on the sidelines after breaking, spraining, and tearing her ankle in a "WWE SmackDown" tag team match in March.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sports Illustrated" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.