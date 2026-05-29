Ronda Rousey Downplays Likelihood Of AEW Run: 'It Just Happened To Be In Town

This past March, UFC Hall Of Famer Ronda Rousey made a shocking appearance at AEW Revolution when she confronted Toni Storm, who had just defeated Marina Shafir in singles action. Rousey's involvement at the pay-per-view quickly led wrestling fans to speculate if the former WWE star would be stepping back inside the squared circle for a one-on-one match with Storm, but the Australian star would take time off after Revolution due to an undisclosed medial situation, which will reportedly keep her out of action for the remainder of the year. However, it seems like Rousey never had any intentions of working for AEW, having confirmed in a recent interview on the "Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams" that she's not interested in wrestling again.

"No, that life of being on the road is probably more time consuming than doing training camp at home," she stated. "I had a great time, but it just happened to be in town and my best friend was there."

Throughout her career, Rousey has been vocal about her long-time friendship with Shafir, with both competitors having known each other from a young age when they took up judo together. Eventually, both women quit judo to pursue mixed martial arts before giving professional wrestling a try after finding success inside the octagon. Despite not wanting to compete full-time, Rousey did express interest in making occasional appearances in professional wrestling in the future.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.