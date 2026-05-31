GUNTHER Explains Why He Sometimes Feels Like An 'Outcast' In WWE

Bringing sacredness to the WWE ring through his iron fists, GUNTHER admits he's more of a pariah than a favorite within the locker room and among the fans. The former two-time World Heavyweight Champion describes that hypervigilant feeling in an interview with "Rompipallone" ahead of his Undisputed WWE Championship challenge against Cody Rhodes at Clash in Italy this Sunday.

"I didn't have the typical WWE career, I would say, because the radar for most of my career...I had figured myself out already," he said. "It's sometimes hard to give people advice on how to play the game in the WWE system and stuff, because I had my very special journey when it came to that...Obviously, I do feel like I belong, but sometimes I feel like I'm still a bit of an outcast when it comes to that. But I think it's a very interesting position to be in. So, I'm enjoying it."

From being nicknamed "The Austrian Anomaly" to "The Career Killer," GUNTHER has surpassed every expectation thrown his way since joining the WWE in 2019. He went from cementing his legacy in the United Kingdom by becoming the former longest-reigning and defending NXT United Kingdom Champion in history to exceeding other historical reigns in pro wrestling history by carrying the longest singular reign with the Intercontinental Championship at 666 days. Though his missions as of late were to eliminate the careers of Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles, GUNTHER won't allow the viewpoints of others get in the way of putting fear into every man who dares to lock eyes with "The Ring General."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Rompipallone" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.