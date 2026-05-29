Donald Trump Reportedly Purchased TKO Stock Ahead Of White House UFC Event

United States President, and WWE Hall of Famer, Donald Trump reportedly purchased stock in TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of both WWE and UFC, ahead of UFC Freedom 250, the event that will be held on the lawn of the White House next month.

According to the Huffington Post on Friday, Trump purchased stock valued between $15,001 and $50,000 back in March. The purchase was revealed via Trump's financial disclosure filing on May 12, according to the outlet.

Jordan Libowitz, a source from the Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, DC was quoted in the article, blasting the president for using UFC Freedom 250 to promote a company he owns stock in. Libowitz called it a conflict of interest.

The White House had not responded to the outlet's request for comment at the time of the article's publication. Huffington Post noted that various officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have publicly stated that the president personally does not decide what stocks to purchase or sell.

UFC Freedom 250 will take place from the White House's south lawn on June 14, Trump's 80th birthday, though the event is advertised to be part of the various celebrations across Washington, DC and the country to celebrate America's 250th birthday. UFC President Dana White revealed in May that the event will host 4,300 people, with many in attendance being members of the military.

Seven fights have been announced for the card. Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje, in a lightweight title bout, will be the main event of the show. For those not in attendance at the White House, the event will stream on Paramount+, the exclusive home of UFC events in the states.