Kit Wilson Apologizes For Missing WWE SmackDown Due To Travel Issues

"WWE SmackDown" star Kit Wilson has apologized to fans on social media for missing the show Friday from Barcelona, Spain. Wilson was absent from the side of The Miz during the episode, which aired early on Netflix internationally, compared to its 8 p.m. start time on the USA Network, and explained what happened on social media.

Wilson took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that he wasn't able to make it to Europe due to multiple issues, including at the airport. In kayfabe, it was explained on the blue brand that Wilson wasn't able to travel, because he had "too much moisturizer" packed with him to fly.

"I'm absolutely gutted," Wilson wrote on X. "This is the first time I've ever missed a show. At this point, it honestly feels like I'm cursed and everything is falling apart. I'd also like to apologize to my mentor, The Miz, for letting him down, it won't happen again."

Wilson referring to being "cursed" was likely a Danhausen reference, as he and Miz has been plagued by the "Very Nice, Very Evil" one for weeks, including at WWE Backlash, where they lost a tag match to Danhausen and a Minihausen. In his post, Wilson also had a cheeky message for the "dirt sheets."

"Leave me alone," he wrote. "Stop the articles. Yes, I had over 100ml of moisturizers and creams in my bag... but Kit's gotta look good."

"SmackDown" will also take place in Europe next week from Bologna, Italy, following Clash in Italy on Sunday. The blue brand will be back stateside the following week from Providence, Rhode Island.