Comedian Michael Che Teases Writing For WWE, Talks His Favorite Performers

Fans of "Saturday Night Live" will know comedian and writer, Michael Che, for being one of the co-hosts of the show's weekly news segment "Weekend Update," a segment he has hosted alongside Colin Jost for 12 years at the time of writing. However, wrestling fans will remember Che and Jost having a small role to play in WWE back in 2019.

Following an appearance on "WWE Raw," the two men were entered into the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WWE WrestleMania 35, most won the match had it not been for Braun Strowman. Che hasn't been seen in WWE since, but he was a recent guest on Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?" podcast, and he admitted that potentially writing for WWE would be a dream come true.

"I would love to do that, that would be like bucket list," Che said. "That could be really fun. That's like a cool–I'm a fan you know? The performers now are like, there's some really, really cool–you know who I love is IYO SKY, and Rhea [Ripley], and I was saying Jacob [Fatu]. I love Jacob Fatu, there's so many like really, really fun people to watch. I love The Vision, I love Paul Heyman...He's one of the best people I've ever seen on television, like he's on the shortlist of just the people–I don't know why he's not a four-time Emmy winner. He's so good on television, and every time he's on, it's like something cool or developing."

Che isn't the only comedian who has been interested in writing for WWE as the host of "Kill Tony," Tony Hinchcliffe, has publicly stated that he was actually offered a position on the WWE writing team but turned it down to continue focusing on his comedy career.

Please credit "What's Your Story?" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.