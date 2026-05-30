WWE SmackDown 5/29/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

It was another week of "WWE SmackDown" which meant it was another week of Solo Sikoa's forest of family pursuing the Tag Team Championship by wrestling just one of the Tag Team Champions. This time, in a tag team match, with Royce Keys partnering with Damian Priest instead of R-Truth.

The only two trees left standing from the group that entered this year are Talla Tonga and Tama Tonga, with JC Mateo and Tonga Loa both marked with a spray can and cut down by the corporate chainsaw. So given Sikoa does the saying "Jump" for others to ask "How high?" it was always going to be them wrestling the match. Issue being, neither are really all that enthralling in the ring, and they were stuck opposite a "Can they co-exist?" team of big men.

Thus followed a slow match, marred with interference because MFT is WWE's House of Torture, with the finish coming after R-Truth came down to the ring and got run over, and Talla winning the match. In the past few weeks, Priest has been fighting the battles of his team against the MFT, wrestling Talla to a singles loss, then Tama to a singles win, then Sikoa to a singles loss, and then this week's tag team match.

Keys was being eyed to join MFT by Sikoa, only to then choose not to because he is clearly doing so much better on his own. Priest doesn't trust him, Truth thinks he is Deebo from "Friday" and still he is fighting their fight because... reasons?

Months were spent feeding into the idea that Tama might be breaking up with MFT, only for him last week to reaffirm his position in the group he'd done nothing but complain about for the weeks beforehand.

It's just a different variation of the same stuff week in and week out. Nothing was said as to whether MFT will finally be getting their title opportunity. Nothing really needed to be said, WWE just continues to do the bare minimum and reap the rewards of its name value.

There continues to be no point in watching the weekly TV with only a select set of Premium Live Events given the grace of something actually happening. And this storyline, or rather a collection of matches with the connective tissue of a geriatric crash test dummy, happens to be worst culprit in terms of dragging and dripping whatever little narrative there is across months of programming.

Written by Max Everett