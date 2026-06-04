WWE HOFer Nikki Bella Wishes She Could Wrestle These WNBA Stars

Before signing with WWE in 2007, Nikki Bella played competitive soccer with hopes of one day joining the women's World Cup team. Now, she dreams of tag-teaming with a legitimate former FIFA Women's World Cup player.

"I feel like Alex Morgan and I would have cool vibes," Nikki told "Sports Illustrated" when asked which pro athlete she'd choose to team with in the wrestling ring. "I have the soccer background. Soccer players, the way they move, they would catch on to wrestling really quick, how their footwork is."

As for potential cross-sport opponents, Nikki pointed to two standouts from the Women's National Basketball Association. "I mean, Sophie Cunningham has said she's wanted to take me on, so I'll leave it at that. I'd like to take her and Caitlin Clark on. That'd be fun. She started it. We'll finish it ... Dude, I'll rack attack the s**** out of [Caitlin Clark]."

Currently, Nikki remains on the sidelines from pro wrestling action as she injured her ankle on the March 27 edition of "WWE SmackDown," then underwent surgery shortly after. As a result, Nikki withdrew her spot in the four-way WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 42, with fellow former WWE Diva Paige taking her place.

Together, Paige and Nikki's sister Brie Bella went on to win the tag titles on WWE's grandest stage. Since then, they've successfully defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against the Judgment Day and the Irresistible Forces. Where exactly Nikki will return to the ring is unknown, though as of late April, she indicated that she's be out of it for at least another six to eight weeks.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Sports Illustrated" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.