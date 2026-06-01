Booker T: Brock Lesnar's Short-Lived WWE Retirement Might've Been A 'Jedi Mind Trick'

In April, many around the world witnessed "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar untie his boots and leave those and his fighting gloves in the center of the ring at WrestleMania 42. It felt like Oba Femi had finally slayed the beast. Until the May 18 episode of "WWE Raw," when Lesnar snuck into the ring and devitalized "The Ruler" with four F5s. One who has seen many swerve-like moments in his time, Booker T, enjoyed the ruse of Lesnar's short-lived retirement, as mentioned on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. He even went as far as to compare it to something that a Jedi in Star Wars might try (although, Lesnar's gimmick is more like a Sith).

"Brock has always been very, you know, meticulous as far as contracts and putting himself in the best position. I always say he's one of the guys...someone like 'Taker, has protected his character from day one," the two-time Hall of Famer said. "He has been smart throughout his journey in this business. So, it could have been a Jedi mind trick."

Tied one for one after Lesnar came, saw, and conquered Oba Femi at Sunday's Clash in Italy PLE, even someone like Booker T knows their rivalry is far from over at this stage.

"I like the buildup...But I think Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar, I think those guys really got a lot of good work still left in front of them. If you wanted to, you could run that thing for the next year without even a problem and taking it to WrestleMania," he concluded.

The trilogy match between the Jedi and Sith simulates could come sooner than WrestleMania 43, as this year's SummerSlam will be in Lesnar's backyard in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on August 1 and 2.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Hall of Fame Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.