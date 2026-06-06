WWE Star Roxanne Perez Recalls Delivering Finisher To John Cena: 'Frickin' Insane'

During the final stages of John Cena's retirement tour, Dominik Mysterio defeated the "Never Seen 17" to regain the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series, but he wouldn't have been able to win back the gold without assistance from the Judgment Day. In addition to interference from Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, Roxanne Perez delivered her finisher Pop Rox to Cena before Liv Morgan returned and hit him with a low blow to help Mysterio claim the victory. Cena allowing a young star like Perez to use her finisher on him instantly became one of the most unforgettable moments from Survivor Series, and during a recent interview with "Complex," the "The Prodigy" reflected getting to hit Pop Rox on the 17-time World Champion.

"Obviously, I just thought it was freaking insane. It was actually John Cena's idea. And so when he asked us if we would be okay with hitting our finishers on him, I was like absolutely. I never thought that would have happened, but yeah, it was pretty insane. And again, it's one of those things where the plan is greater than you've ever imagined because who knew that I would be the one to retire John Cena."

Although Perez delivering Pop Rox to Cena was one of her greatest moments since being called up from "WWE NXT," she claimed that lasting an hour and seven minutes in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble and being the final opponent to be eliminated by Charlotte Flair was when she realized that she belonged on WWE's main roster.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Complex" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.