Bully Ray Weighs In On WWE NXT Star Roxanne Perez's Showing At Royal Rumble 2025

Historically, it's been a good sign for a wrestling talent when they last a long time in either the WWE Men's or Women's Royal Rumble match, with it being seen as an endorsement from WWE. This past weekend in the Women's Rumble, the first three participants, Liv Morgan, IYO Sky, and Roxanne Perez, all got that endorsement, with each remaining in the match for over an hour and six minutes. In the end though, Perez was the iron woman, setting a record for most time in the Women's Rumble at 1 hour, 7 minutes, and 47 seconds, before being the last woman eliminated by Rumble winner Charlotte Flair.

Reviewing the Rumble PLE on Monday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray was quick to point out how impressive Perez' showing was, positively comparing it o new WWE star Penta's run in the Men's Rumble, which was a match best 42 minutes.

"Penta got over, but Roxanne Perez really got over," Bully said. "Roxanne was in that ring for a long, long time. And she got to share that ring with...it was the final three. It was Roxanne, Nikki, and Charlotte...I'm sorry, Nia, Roxanne, and Charlotte. Nia Jax, big shot in the women's division, Charlotte, the biggest of big shots in the women's division. Charlotte and Nia with their history, and there's Roxanne, hanging, clanging, and banging with them both. And Roxanne and Charlotte are the last two. You are Roxanne Perez. You are an 'NXT' star, a former two-time NXT Women's Champion, and now you find yourself standing in the middle of the ring with Charlotte Flair in front of 70,000 people at the Royal Rumble. That is as great for Roxanne, at this moment in time, as winning the Rumble."

