WWE's Dominik Mysterio Reflects On 'Super Surreal' 2025 PLE Match
For John Cena, WWE Survivor Series 2025 marked the final premium live event performance of his in-ring career. For Dominik Mysterio, the show was equally as significant, but in different ways.
In an interview with "The Collection," Dominik opened up about the personal magnitude that Survivor Series, during which he challenged Cena for the Intercontinental Championship, carried for him. "[It was] super, super surreal," he said. "Not only was it John Cena's last PLE, last Survivor Series, it was the first wrestling event ever held at Petco Park in San Diego.
"Bro, I'm born and raised in San Diego. I've gone to Padre games my whole life. I lived there. I did a bunch of s*** I shouldn't have done in downtown San Diego as well. Got some great stories I can't tell, but man, that was just so surreal for me. Walking in the city where I'm from, walking out as a double champion, beating John Cena, that s***'s insane.You can't you can't write it, you know? Stuff like that just writes itself. It's like a fairy tale ending for me."
Heading into Survivor Series in San Diego, Cena reigned as the Intercontinental Champion. As Dominik alluded to, though, he was the one that left the event with the title.
Dominik's victory over Cena came about with the help of his Judgment Day stablemates, who each took a turn either distracting or laying out the Cenation leader with their signature moves. Liv Morgan's involvement proved particularly instrumental as her slap and title belt shot to Cena created an opening for Dominik to finish him off with 619 and Frog Splash.
Dominik's second reign as Intercontinental Champion later came to an end at the hands of Penta (and a curse from Danhausen) on the March 2 edition of "WWE Raw."
Dominik Recalls His 'Wildest' Career Moment
When asked if he considered his win over Cena the craziest moment of his in-ring career, Dominik admitted that he didn't. Instead, "Dirty Dom" pointed to his Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide debut, which took place on July 25, 2025 in Mexico City.
"I think the wildest one for me was showing up in AAA for the first time," Dominik said. "Obviously, winning my IC Championship at WrestleMania, insane. Beating John Cena Survivor Series, insane. WrestleMania against my deadbeat dad [Rey Mysterio], two hours from San Diego, insane. The thing is all of those were very large open stadiums, like massive crowds. Juan de la Barrera, AAA, people weren't expecting me."
"I think the show was on a Saturday. The show started at 8. I got to the arena at like 8:15, so no one knew I was coming. I showed up, it was insane. This could all be bulls***, but I was told this allegedly when they were recording, it was so loud that the speakers blew out. The cameras couldn't capture the full audio of it because it was so loud. It gave me goosebumps."
According to Dominik, one of his long-time goals was wrestling in Mexico for AAA. And in his follow-up appearance at AAA Triplemania XXXIII on August 16, he achieved that. For his initial outing, though, Dominik attacked Dragon Lee and then-AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo.
Dominik went on to dethrone Vikingo as Mega Champion at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide in September, with his reign still running strong to this day. Most recently, Dominik successfully defended the title against Vikingo at the 2026 Rey De Reyes show on March 14. Coming out of it, he was reportedly put under concussion protocol, and of now, has yet to be medically cleared.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Collection" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.