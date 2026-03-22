WWE's Dominik Mysterio Reflects On 'Super Surreal' 2025 PLE Match

For John Cena, WWE Survivor Series 2025 marked the final premium live event performance of his in-ring career. For Dominik Mysterio, the show was equally as significant, but in different ways.

In an interview with "The Collection," Dominik opened up about the personal magnitude that Survivor Series, during which he challenged Cena for the Intercontinental Championship, carried for him. "[It was] super, super surreal," he said. "Not only was it John Cena's last PLE, last Survivor Series, it was the first wrestling event ever held at Petco Park in San Diego.

"Bro, I'm born and raised in San Diego. I've gone to Padre games my whole life. I lived there. I did a bunch of s*** I shouldn't have done in downtown San Diego as well. Got some great stories I can't tell, but man, that was just so surreal for me. Walking in the city where I'm from, walking out as a double champion, beating John Cena, that s***'s insane.You can't you can't write it, you know? Stuff like that just writes itself. It's like a fairy tale ending for me."

Heading into Survivor Series in San Diego, Cena reigned as the Intercontinental Champion. As Dominik alluded to, though, he was the one that left the event with the title.

Dominik's victory over Cena came about with the help of his Judgment Day stablemates, who each took a turn either distracting or laying out the Cenation leader with their signature moves. Liv Morgan's involvement proved particularly instrumental as her slap and title belt shot to Cena created an opening for Dominik to finish him off with 619 and Frog Splash.

Dominik's second reign as Intercontinental Champion later came to an end at the hands of Penta (and a curse from Danhausen) on the March 2 edition of "WWE Raw."