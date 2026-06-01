WWE Clash In Italy 2026: Biggest Winners And Losers

WWE pulled into Turin, Italy for the first ever Clash In Italy event. The show had the unfortunate job of following up Saturday night's amazing AAA show, especially the main event, and you could kind of tell everyone was in over their heads. For more, read the Clash In Italy 2026 Results Page, as well as 3 Things We Hated and 3 We Loved.

Now, it's time to talk about the Winners and the Losers from Sunday's show. There were plenty of winners, like Sol Ruca, who got a showcase victory over a major star, and plenty of losers, like the big Austrian "career killer" who cannot beat the most vanilla man WWE has ever seen.

As always, winners can be losers, losers can be winners, and people who didn't even wrestle can catch strays from me. If you want to continue the conversation, I point you in the direction of the comments section. Otherwise, it's time to ascribe some winners and losers.