WWE HOFer JBL Says Chad Gable Is The 'Best Wrestler In The World' And It's Not Close

WWE legend JBL has praised Chad Gable, the Original El Grande Americano, following his recent clash with Ludwig Kaiser, aka El Grande Americano.

JBL, in his appearance on "Busted Open," spoke glowingly about the clash between the two El Grande Americanos, calling it one of the best matches in recent times. He praised Ludwig Kaiser for completely immersing himself in Mexican culture to play his role to perfection, but reserved even greater praise for Chad Gable.

"When Chad first came back, you know, we're sitting there and thinking about, you know, it's easy to be kind of, campy heel like he was in WWE with the videos with the Varsity Club or whatever the heck it was. But then all of a sudden trying to get heat down in Mexico, that's a different level. It's not even the same business. He had a match down there with La Parka that was just phenomenal. I think Chad Gable's the best wrestler in the world, and I don't think it's close. That was absolutely amazing what he and Kaiser did," said the Hall of Famer.

He commended both stars for making fans care about the match, as well as their dedication to their roles, pointing out once again how Kaiser learned the language, while Gable did everything he could to get heat on himself.

"You have Kaiser who moved down there and became part of Mexican culture, and you have Chad, he beats up a blind comedian on television, which was one of the greatest things ever. He goes after Kaiser's real-life girlfriend on camera. They were just doing things, I think, that got heat with the people that resonated," JBL added.

On the face of it, the storyline doesn't make sense due to the characters involved, but JBL feels that the secret ingredient that made it great was that the fans resonated with it.