Former WWE Star Carlito Offers Update On When He Plans To Retire

Ex-WWE star Carlito has discussed his retirement plans and what he intends to do after hanging up his wrestling boots.

The Puerto Rican star, best known for his time in WWE, recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet on "Insight" about his thoughts on retiring. Carlito, whose most recent run with WWE came to an end last year, stated that his second stint with the promotion helped bolster his retirement fund.

"Oh, yeah [I've thought about retiring]. I'm getting there. I still got a little bit left in the tank, I feel. Not that I don't want to do it anymore, I just am focusing more on the exit plan," he said. "The WWE run helped out a lot with the retirement plan. So, yeah, a couple more years and then I can ride off into the sunset."

He added that he intends to walk away from the business after retiring and enjoy life somewhere near a beach, even letting go of something that was a key part of his persona — his hair.

"Just do that, and then like literally not even hearing about me or nothing. Go back to Puerto Rico, maybe. Maybe like find a house on the beach or something with some land. Shave my head. That's one of the things I definitely want to do at some point, is go back to my bald head," said the former WWE star.

The former WWE United States and Intercontinental Champion has been part of the pro wrestling business for over 25 years, beginning his career in his father's World Wrestling Council promotion before switching to WWE. Prior to his WWE contract expiring, he had hoped to end his career with the company, but it appears that won't happen.