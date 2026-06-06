Carlito Assesses Potential Of Former WWE Stablemate Dominik Mysterio

Many have predicted that Dominik Mysterio will become WWE's top star in the future, and Carlito, who worked closely with him recently, has now echoed that sentiment.

Carlito witnessed Dominik's potential firsthand during his time with Judgment Day, and in an interview on Chris Van Vliet's "Insight" channel, the former WWE star predicted what Dominik could achieve in the wrestling business.

"He's a rockstar, man. It's just seeing the way he's turned, you know, into a superstar, you know what I mean? I think he's probably going to be one of the biggest guys in the business one day. So yeah, it's great to see from where he started and then now finding himself, you know what I mean? And then really getting into the Dirty Dom character," he said.

When asked by Van Vliet if his former Judgment Day stablemate could be a world champion, Carlito was confident that he could in the future. The former WWE star acknowledged that fans love to boo Dominik, which he believes is a great thing to have for any wrestler.

"He just needs to gain some weight, I think, and I think he can be a world champ," he added.

Mysterio has drawn strong reactions from the crowd ever since turning heel, which has helped elevate him to a higher level in WWE. The "WWE Raw" star has not just become an important player in the WWE roster, but has also featured prominently in WWE's sister promotion, AAA, down in Mexico. Dirty Dom also holds a title in AAA as he is currently the AAA Mega Champion, which he has held since September 2025.