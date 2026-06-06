Roxanne Perez Identifies Moment She Knew She Was Ready For WWE's Main Roster

It's been more than a year since WWE called up Roxanne Perez from the NXT brand, and the 24-year-old has since settled into her role as a member of The Judgment Day. Speaking to Complex, Perez was asked to identify the moment when she felt she was truly ready to perform regularly on the main roster.

"Honestly, I think that moment for me was the Royal Rumble in 2025, where I outlasted every other woman in the Royal Rumble and I was [one of] the last two standing with 'The Queen' herself, Charlotte Flair," Perez said. "Unfortunately, I was eliminated, but as I sat there and watched her celebrate, I just realized – I'm 23 years old at the time, I'm standing in the ring with Charlotte Flair. ... This is exactly where I belong."

Perez joined The Judgment Day just several months after her full-time call-up. At the time, Liv Morgan was injured, and there was some tension between the two upon Morgan's return which has since been resolved. Nearly a year after joining the group, Perez feels fully integrated.

"I'm here for The Judgment Day, no matter what it takes," she said. "If they need chicken tendies, I got them with the chicken tendies. If they need a tag partner, I got them with a tag partner. If they need help with absolutely anything, ... I will do whatever it takes, and I feel like I've proven that time and time and time again."

As the youngest member of the group, Perez views her age as a strength and not a weakness, and she believes her allies are well aware of all that she brings to the table.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Complex and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.