WWE's AJ Styles On Guest Training At Natalya's School: 'I Couldn't Help Myself'

Retired WWE star AJ Styles recently got back into wrestling again, which he was tempted to do during a visit to Natalya's training center.

Styles, who has been scouting and mentoring young stars following his retirement, paid a visit to Natalya and TJ Wilson's "Dungeon" during a recent trip to Florida. He said that he couldn't help but get in the ring.

"When you get over there at Natty and TJ's place, The Dungeon, as they call it, you got to get in the ring. You got to work a little bit. I'm probably not supposed to, but I couldn't help myself," he said on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast."

Styles said that coaching young stars in the business requires a hands-on approach, which is why he has to get in the ring and show them the ropes. "The Phenomenal One" is thoroughly enjoying his time training the future stars of the business, and his recent visit to "The Dungeon" has even given him the idea of potentially opening his own training center.

"I mean, it's possible [that I could have my training center]. I would like to get something like Natty and TJ have, you know, with their Dungeon because it's an invite-only kind of experience. That means that you're well enough known that we know you can get in here and you can hold your own in this ring. And to have something like that close to me so that I can work with WWE ID guys and girls, that would be great. That way, I could see their progression. I can help them out with the little things and help them get to that next level. Maybe they're hoping to get a tryout and before that tryout, we can get in there and work together a little bit and help them get to that next level."

Styles is currently training and scouting talent, but he is also open to becoming involved in the production side of the business.