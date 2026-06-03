Roxanne Perez Names WWE NXT Star She Could Envision Joining The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez has named a "WWE NXT" star who could be a good fit in the stable.

The group has seen a few additions and departures over the years, with the latest exit being Finn Balor, who was unceremoniously kicked out by Dominik Mysterio and company. The faction's newest member, Perez, who joined in 2025, said that the group is great as it is, but if she were to add someone, it would be "NXT's" Tatum Paxley.

"I mean, I think we're doing just fine, honestly," she said on "Complex." "Honestly, the person that did come to mind was Tatum Paxley, because I think she's freaking awesome. Everything she's doing on NXT, I've loved. Her character is insane and, you know, I kind of like weird and freaky and creepy. So, I think she might be a good fit. But like I said, I think we're good right now."

The Judgment Day currently consists of Dominik, Liv Morgan, JD McDonagh, and Raquel Rodriguez, with Dominik being the longest-serving member of the group.

Perez knows a thing or two about Paxley, having feuded with her for the NXT Women's Championship when the Judgment Day star was a part of the developmental brand. The "NXT" star is currently the Women's North American Champion, having begun her title reign in March after defeating Izzi Dame. She, like Perez, is also a former NXT Women's Champion, holding the title for under a month in 2025.