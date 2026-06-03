Jade Cargill Believes WWE Will Resume Unresolved Rivalries With Naomi & Bianca Belair

WWE's Jade Cargill is looking forward to the returns of Bianca Belair and Naomi, outlining the dream feuds they could be involved in.

Cargill and Naomi had a feud in 2025, resulting in a series of matches, which came a year after the duo teamed together alongside Belair. But with both Naomi and Belair currently out of action due to their pregnancies, the story between the three has been put on hold, which Cargill is eager to restart.

"The wait is going to make people want it more. There's so many storylines that can be done out of Naomi and I, out of Bianca and I, out of Naomi and Bianca, out of all three of us sitting down and getting to the nitty-gritty of it. All of us having a triple threat. It's so many different storylines and you know, life happens, but I know that it just leaves the fans wanting more," she said on "The Rich Eisen Show."

Cargill said that featuring alongside Belair and Naomi, both of whom she considers legends of the business, has forced her to up her game. That is the attitude that she wants to filter down to even "NXT," to help continue the growth of the women's division.

"And at the moment, especially at 'Mania, you know, at that time I was very blessed. I'm working with two legends, women who are going to be in the Hall of Fame undoubtedly. I was like, 'Okay, now I got to show them what I can do. Like they great, but I got to rise to the occasion, and I got to perform as well because it's black excellence.' And I want to do nothing but continue to bring that to the mat, and I want to do nothing but help the next generation and get better and better and better and represent more and more and more."

While Cargill has faced Naomi and got the better of her, she has yet to face her former tag team partner, Belair, in the ring.