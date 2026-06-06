Frankie Kazarian Comments On WWE Partnership With TNA, Working With NXT
It's been nearly 18 months since WWE and TNA started a multi-year partnership together, an idea that once seemed impossible when Vince McMahon was still the Chairman of the Connecticut-based promotion. WWE was so against working with opposing wrestling companies that many stars within the industry thought it was pointless to try to rival McMahon, including TNA star Frankie Kazarian.
Speaking on "Talk Is Jericho," Kazarian explained that he never believed in TNA trying to compete against WWE, but admitted that both companies working together has given a chance for stars to gain more exposure and have some creative freedom.
"Trying to pose as competition, I never thought would be a good idea because at that point when TNA started, WWE had its foothold as the industry leader. Always has, always will," he stated. "Crossing over and doing matches at 'NXT,' and 'NXT' wrestlers coming over to work with us. It's been super beneficial man. Like I know a lot of the 'NXT' wrestlers, it's just we do things differently. I think there's a lot more freedom given creatively to people, which they don't necessarily get over there. For me to go back over there and to work with so many people I know has just been really cool and just to get that, it's cool for the fans honestly."
Frankie Kazarian on wrestling in WWE and attending AJ Styles' retirement
Since 2024, Kazarian has only competed in two matches for "WWE NXT," but has been pleased with both experiences he's had wrestling for the developmental brand. Additionally, the 48-year-old reflected on getting to attend the retirement ceremony for his long-time TNA rival and teammate, AJ Styles on "WWE Raw."
"Nothing but good things to say. They do things their own way, but it's cool. They welcome us with open arms. I've had several matches over there. It's cool to see my old friend Terry Taylor and to work with Shawn Michaels who was a big hero of mine growing up," he explained. "I had the chance about a month ago to go to 'Raw' for AJ. AJ reached out and wanted me there and WWE reached out and I was able to. I was in the UK the night before, so I had to rearrange my flight and get there, but it was cool just being back there and being comfortable. Last time I was in that setting, I was a younger man and the business was different. I was different. Now, I wasn't that guy walking on eggshells."
Kazarian continued by shedding light on his connection with Styles, stating that they are real-life best friends and that they both formed a strong relationship with stars like Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels from their days working together in TNA.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.