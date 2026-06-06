Frankie Kazarian Comments On WWE Partnership With TNA, Working With NXT

It's been nearly 18 months since WWE and TNA started a multi-year partnership together, an idea that once seemed impossible when Vince McMahon was still the Chairman of the Connecticut-based promotion. WWE was so against working with opposing wrestling companies that many stars within the industry thought it was pointless to try to rival McMahon, including TNA star Frankie Kazarian.

Speaking on "Talk Is Jericho," Kazarian explained that he never believed in TNA trying to compete against WWE, but admitted that both companies working together has given a chance for stars to gain more exposure and have some creative freedom.

"Trying to pose as competition, I never thought would be a good idea because at that point when TNA started, WWE had its foothold as the industry leader. Always has, always will," he stated. "Crossing over and doing matches at 'NXT,' and 'NXT' wrestlers coming over to work with us. It's been super beneficial man. Like I know a lot of the 'NXT' wrestlers, it's just we do things differently. I think there's a lot more freedom given creatively to people, which they don't necessarily get over there. For me to go back over there and to work with so many people I know has just been really cool and just to get that, it's cool for the fans honestly."