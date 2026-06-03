AEW's Speedball Mike Bailey Doesn't Want Kevin Knight To Join 'The Dark Side'

Current AEW TNT Champion Kevin Knight shocked the world at AEW Double or Nothing 2026 when he viciously attacked Darby Allin. While lying on a stretcher after losing his AEW World Championship to MJF, Knight hit Darby with the UFO Splash, and showed no remorse for his actions when confronted by his now former tag team partner in JetSpeed, "Speedball" Mike Bailey.

Bailey tried to talk some sense into Knight on the May 27 episode of "AEW Dynamite," but Knight doubled down on his actions and attacked Bailey. "Speedball" addressed this in the latest travel vlog on his YouTube channel, and after watching all of the "Star Wars" movies in the past few weeks, Bailey wanted to try and talk Knight out of joining the dark side.

"In my mind, I was telling Kevin to not join the dark side," Bailey said. "In my mind, I was going to go there, much like Obi-Wan did to Anakin in episode three even after he'd killed all the babies, the jedi babies...When I went in there and told Kevin to make things right in the ring, did I think he would just be like 'Yeah, okay,' and we'd be cool? No. I had a feeling he might do something like what he did."

Bailey would go on to say that he thinks Knight is a little misguided right now and that he will hopefully see some sense, but he still can't justify what Knight did to Darby at Double or Nothing. "I'm not a judge, I'm not the arbiter of moral value, but if you ask me, if jumping from the top rope on a guy who's already on a stretcher after losing his world championship, I would tell you that's kind of f***** up, and I haven't spoken to Kevin since." Bailey will look to gain a measure of revenge on the June 3 episode of "Dynamite" as he will challenge Knight for "The Jet's" TNT Championship, while also knocking some sense into him in the literal sense.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.