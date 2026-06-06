WWE's Je'Von Evans Comments On 'Crazy' Wrestling Style: 'Just Getting Started'

Je'Von Evans has been finding success on WWE's main roster as one of the company's youngest competitors, catching attention for his high-flying, boundary-pushing style. The wrestler believes his age has provided him with a little extra motivation, as he explained during an interview with Denise Salcedo.

"I feel like, right now, I just have something to prove," Evans said. "I'm just trying to prove that I can be one of the greats at a very young age, you feel me? Before I get old. ... I'm just wrestling like I have a chip on my shoulder and I feel like I'm going to continue to do that until I get to a comfortable level where I don't have to do that anymore."

Upon being asked if he was surprised by the environment in WWE, Evans stated that he was not, but the fact that it happened for him so quickly was unexpected. He's currently focused on gaining experience so he can become a more well-rounded pro wrestler. While Evans is aware that he'll eventually have to shift his style, it doesn't sound as though he plans to do it anytime soon.

"I just go out there and hey, look – the ring's gonna be there, the ground's gonna be there, so whatever I do, I just gotta make sure I don't hurt myself," Evans continued. "I'm happy that nothing really has happened, especially in a bad way, because I do a lot of crazy stuff, you know? But I got some new stuff coming up, too, you feel me? We just getting started."

Asked to name the most extreme spot he can recall from his young WWE career, Evans pointed to a moment during his NXT match against Trick Williams, when Williams pushed Evans from the ring onto an announce table.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.