AEW's Kevin Knight Compares Speedball Mike Bailey To Albert Einstein & Deion Sanders

"Speedball" Mike Bailey and "The Jet" Kevin Knight are currently at odds with one another following the events of AEW Double or Nothing 2026, where Knight attacked Darby Allin right after he had just lost the AEW Men's World Championship to MJF.

Despite not being on the same page at the time of writing, deep down, Knight still has a lot of respect for Bailey. This was evident in a recent interview with Sir Wilkins on "The Jobber Tear's Network" which was recorded before Double or Nothing, where Knight compared "Speedball" to some very influential people.

"He's what to pro wrestling is, to what Albert Einstein is to science," Knight said. "He's what Deion Sanders is to swag, you know what I'm saying? He knows pro wrestling inside and out. Like you ask him about any match, about any style, he knows exactly who curated that style, exactly who came up with it. He knows all the moves, everything. So with that being said, Speedball knows exactly how to put everybody in the best place possible to get the best reaction out of everything. He just knows how to cook up a formula."

Knight rounded out by saying that he is grateful to have "Speedball" as a partner (or at least he was) because he's not only a great wrestling mind who he has learned a lot from, but that his kicks are incredibly stiff. "The Jet" will have another chance to feel what Bailey's kicks are like this week on "AEW Dynamite" when he defends his AEW TNT Championship against Bailey, where fans will see if Knight really has crossed over to the dark side. Knight has faced Bailey three times in singles action but has never picked up the win, and he will be hoping to change that this week on "Dynamite."

Please credit "The Jobber Tear's Network" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.