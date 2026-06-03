Bully Ray Liked The 'Evolution' Of Oba Femi On WWE Raw Following Clash In Italy Loss

Despite losing to Brock Lesnar at Clash in Italy, Oba Femi dominated on "WWE Raw" and advanced to the next round of the King of the Ring tournament. Femi has been a hot topic on "Busted Open Radio," and following "Raw," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray gave his thoughts on "The Ruler," who he said looked like he underwent an "evolution" as the match went on.

"Oba, when he first came out last night, looked like a defeated man, because he was a defeated man," he explained. "But, by the end of the segment, Oba looked like he was ready to win the King of the Ring and he looked like he was ready for Brock Lesnar whenever Brock shows up again."

Bully Ray explained he liked the range of emotion he saw from Femi. He said Femi came out without a pep in his step, barely able to do his strut down to the ring, because he was selling the seven F5s he took from Lesnar the night before, or because he was fighting off the disappointment. Then, "The Ruler" got in the ring to fight off Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes, and Penta, as well as Talla Tonga on the outside.

"Here comes Oba to the ring, and we see Oba evolve," Bully Ray said. "Go right into the physicality last night... We see Oba shotput Solo Sikoa and then pop him up for the powerbomb and beat him. Then, the most important part was the promo afterward, to me. Because, I saw a dejected Oba Femi coming to the ring last night, a not-so-ready Oba Femi, but by the end of the segment, I'm like, 'This guy's back on track.'"

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.