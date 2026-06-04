AEW Dynamite - 6/3/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

All Elite Wrestling's next pay-per-view offering will be Forbidden Door on June 28, a collaborative effort between AEW, CMLL, STARDOM, and New Japan Pro Wrestling. This time of year is always one of my personal favorites as we get to see some of the biggest names from the biggest companies in the world flock to one place to create something you won't see anywhere else. However, that concept of not seeing something anywhere else becomes a problem when you don't even see it in the place you're supposed to see it to begin with...let me explain.

We have four different companies involved in the making of this year's Forbidden Door show, and while it is an AEW show first and a crossover show second these days, it worries me a little bit that the other companies have hardly been mentioned outside of a few programs. Shout out to Thekla for spitting a fat loogie at the STARDOM logo, reminding everyone that yes, she will actually be facing someone from that company. With that said, the only STARDOM representation we've had so far is Hazuki, and she's in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. You want fans of both companies to get excited as early as possible so why not tease a Saya Kamitani appearance, or AZM, or even Utami Hayashishita now she's back in the company. That would go a long way.

Andrade El Idolo is the IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion, but outside of that being on his name plate, he has no interest in mentioning the title or NJPW at all, and is more focused on facing MJF for the AEW World Championship. That doesn't make NJPW sound all that appealing when one of its champions looks to have forgotten he's a champion there. Why not play into what Yota Tsuji was saying earlier in the year? AEW loves its factions and gang warfare (just look at the main event for an example of that), so why not switch out a Don Callis Family segment for something relating to NJPW? Again, it would get people in both companies excited for a show they are both a part of.

The same goes for CMLL, and I understand all three companies have their own respective schedules with their own big events coming up this month. However, you can do so much with pre-tapes, vignettes, even just namedropping people in promos. Newer fans would be fooled into thinking that Forbidden Door is just another AEW show at this point because the lack of promotion for the partners has been poor this year. Let's just hope that changes as the show draws ever closer.

Written by Sam Palmer