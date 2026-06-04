New TNA Star Fabian Aichner Congratulates Former Imperium Member On AAA Success

One of the newest signees to TNA Wrestling, Fabian Aichner, previously known as Giovanni Vinci in WWE, has shared his thoughts on the success of his former Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser in his recent run as El Grande Americano.

Although Kaiser is not the first iteration of El Grande Americano, his version of the gimmick became more popular with professional wrestling fans over the past year, especially with the Mexican audience in AAA, and during a recent interview with "WhatCulture Wrestling," Aichner praised his former tag partner for his work as a Luchador.

"Kudos to him and we came up in 'NXT' together. We were the only two German speaking people there. So, we did everything together. I know the hardships that he went through because we went through it together in 'NXT' and I know all the sacrifices that went into that journey because you have to remember you're moving halfway around the world. You're leaving everything that you've known up until that point, including family ... he's always had a great mindset for wrestling. He's always known what was important and if you look at the reactions that he's getting now in Mexico, you don't get those kind of reactions if you're not doing something right. So, it's good to see that he's doing great. I'm happy for him and yeah, hard work pays off."

This past weekend, the Mask vs. Mask battle between the Original El Grande Americano and El Grande Americano at AAA Noche De Los Grandes has been the most talked about match in professional wrestling, with Kaiser's persona securing the win, causing Chad Gable to reveal himself under the mask.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "WhatCulture Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.